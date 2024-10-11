JUI-F Chief, Bilawal discuss proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Friday for discussions on proposed constitutional amendments.

During the meeting, both leaders held consultations on the suggested changes to the constitution, reflecting a significant move towards collaboration between the two major political forces, said a news statement.

The JUI delegation included spokesperson Aslam Ghauri and JUI FATA chief Maulana Jamaluddin, while the PPP delegation was comprised of senior members Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, and Jamil Soomro.