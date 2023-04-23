UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Chief Calls For Emergency Meeting Of Party's Central Committee On April 26

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has called for an important emergency meeting of the party's central committee which is scheduled to take place in the Federal capital on April 26 and expected to last for three to four days.

According to JUI-F spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri on Sunday, the Primary focus of the meeting would be a detailed consideration of the current political situation, specifically the judicial crisis.

The meeting aims to determine the party's position in light of the current situation in the country. In addition, the peace and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas merger areas would also be discussed.

The meeting would also include planning for the upcoming national and provincial assembly elections.

Furthermore, the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor would be honoured, and the circumstances surrounding his martyrdom would be critically examined during the meeting.

This emergency meeting holds significant importance in shaping the future direction of JUI-F's political stance, particularly in light of the ongoing political turmoil in the country. The meeting would be closely watched by political analysts, and the outcome is expected to have far-reaching implications on the country's political landscape.

