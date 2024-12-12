JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called for notification of the Madarassa Registration Bill, saying there was no justification for objection against it

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called for notification of the Madarassa Registration Bill, saying there was no justification for objection against it.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he claimed the religious schools bill which had been passed through all necessary stages in the presence of state institutions had been legally approved and stressed that a notification should be immediately issued.

Similarly, he added the bill was drafted by the ministry of law and prepared after meetings with the political parties including the PPP leaders. But now they were raising objections which were quite unjustified, he added.

He also expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and underlined the need for taking concrete measures to improve the situation.

APP/slm