JUI-F Chief Calls For Unity Among Political Ranks Ahead Of SCO Summit

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said the political ranks should shun political differences on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and promote unity.

Addressing a news conference, the JUI-F Amir urged the government to delay the proposed constitutional amendments until the end of the SCO summit whereas all political differences should be converted into unity.

Fazlur Rehman said Israel was committing brutal state terrorism and killing the Muslims of Gaza by terrorism, whereas it was the duty of the Muslim Ummah to stop the terrorism of Israel.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the silence of the Muslim Ummah was a cause for concern, adding, "Israel is using the weapons of the Western world."

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI-F chief said he would abstain from giving his consent to the government on the constitutional amendment as his party would not allow haste on the matter of constitutional amendment. "His party among others had held deliberations for 9 months for the 18th Constitutional Amendment," he said.

He said that the JUI-F should be given the right to present its point of view if its vote was deemed valuable by the government and there should be no horse trading in this regard.

