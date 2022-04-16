JUI-F Chief calls on PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16, 2022) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The JUI-F Chief appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's devotion to serve people and resolve their problems.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured his full cooperation and assistance for welfare of the people.

The two leaders discussed important political affairs and formation of cabinet.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the resignations of PTI MNAs are illegal.

Talking to media outside of Parliament House in Islamabad on Saturday, she said the pattern of submitting resignations was not appropriate.

She said the Deputy Speaker, who was already facing a no-confidence motion, could not accept the resignations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI members of National Assembly have not actually resigned, but the matter is being used for political objectives.

Condemning installation of jammers in press gallery of Punjab Assembly on the occasion of the leader of the house, she demanded for their removal immediately.