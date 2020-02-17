JUI-F  Chief calls PTI govt as “illegitimate”, vows to continue struggle against it

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazl says that if taking out rally and calling end for this government comes under Article 6 of the Constitutional he will do it again.

CHARSADDAp(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he tried his best to bring all opposition parties together for a movement aginst the government they did not support him, the reports say here on Monday.

He came down hard upon the opposition parties, saying that their participation in the protest was nothing but symbolic. He also pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has backing from the US and Europe.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering Majlis-i-Tahafuz-i-Khatam-i-Nabuwat conference held in Charsada on Sunday.

However, his Azadi March last year, he said, turned Imran Khan into a dummy.

“Such ruler who is promoting foreign agenda is not acceptable to us,” said Maulana Fazl.

Giving response to PM’s statement that Fazl should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, Maulana Fazl has said that it what he had done was treason then he was ready to do it again until PM Khan was sent home packing.

He strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that the rulers borrowed heavily in the last 18 months, but failed to turn around the economy.

“People are thinking to set themselves ablaze mainly because of inflation,” said JUI-F Chief, adding that 2.5 million people lost their jobs during this government. Imran Khan made promise to create 10 million jobs but he was creating trouble for people already doing jobs, he added. He said Imran Khan demolished houses of many poor instead of fulfilling his promise of building 5 million houses.

“This is government is illegitimate and unconstitutional,” said the Fazl, vowing that he would continue his struggle to make this government fall.