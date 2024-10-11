Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Condemns Attack On Balochistan's Dukki Coal Mines

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

JUI-F Chief condemns attack on Balochistan's Dukki coal mines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack on laborers in the Dukki coal mines, Balochistan province that killed atleast 20 miners and left several others injured on Friday.

In a statement, the seasoned political leader emphasized his party's longstanding commitment to upholding provincial and national rights, while rejecting all forms of violence.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the laborers who lost their lives in this heinous act. We stand against all forms of prejudice and violence, whether perpetrated in the name of religion or islam," Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Rehman reiterated that the JUI-F has always been an advocate for the rights of the provinces and the nation, pushing for justice and equality across the country.

He stressed that peace and harmony must prevail over all forms of hatred and extremism, which have harmed the country's social fabric.

"We are opposed to any form of violence and killings, whether carried out under the guise of religious, ethnic, or political motives. Pakistan’s future lies in unity and mutual respect," he added.

Rehman called on the government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of workers nationwide.

