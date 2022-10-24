Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday condemned the murder of Pakistani senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday condemned the murder of Pakistani senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family, he said he was with them at this hour of grief and sorrow.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.