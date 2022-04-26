UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Chief Condemns Karachi University Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM

JUI-F chief condemns Karachi University blast

Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack occurred at Karachi University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack occurred at Karachi University.

In a message, he offered his condolences to those foreigners and compatriots who were killed in the suicide attack.

Maulana Fazl said he was equally feeling the pain and suffering of the victims and their families at this crucial hour.

He proposed the government to make fool proof arrangements for the safety of foreigners, especially Chinese brothers.

