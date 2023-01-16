JUI-F chief condemns murder of Latif Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has strongly condemned the murder of the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Abdul Latif Afridi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the broad daylight attack on Abdul Latif Afridi inside Peshawar Bar was the failure of the provincial government.

He said that the provincial government is resigning while leaving the whole province on fire.

He said that they condemned the murder and termed it a sorrowful incident. He called for conducting an investigation into the incident to trace out the accused.