ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday has offered his condolence on sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Khaleeq-uz-Zaman.

The PPP leader was died last day in a private hospital in Karachi and he was contracted om multiple diseases.

He was from political and spiritual Makhdoom family of Hala.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, in his condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and provide patience to the bereaved family with equanimity.He said Khaleeq's social, political and democratic efforts would be appreciate for long.