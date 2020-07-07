UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Condoles With The Abbasi Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

JUI-F chief condoles with the Abbasi family

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Monday night visited the Kot Durab Abbasi, Waleed Muhallah Larkana city and condoled over the demise of former Sindh Minister and Chief of Abbasi-Kalhoro Sardar HajiMunawwar Ali Khan Abbasi, who died in a Hospital of Karachi few days back.

Maulana stayed there for sometime and condoled with MPA Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, Former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi and other members of his family.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, JUI-F Central Leaders Nasir Mehmood Soomro and Rashid Mehmood Soomro besides other leaders and workers of the party were also present.

