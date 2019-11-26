JUI-F chief confused, his assertions not to be taken seriously: Info Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was confused and his assertions should not be taken seriously as he wanted to create anarchy in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was confused and his assertions should not be taken seriously as he wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Talking to media here, he said the JUI-F chief was confused as all his plans failed badly, adding, if his plan A was so successful then why he resorted to plan B.

He said the government had always taken decisions in the larger national interest but it was unfortunate that its every good work was opposed.

He said that islam was a religion of peace which teaches giving respect to the minorities, adding instead of criticism, there was need to support Prime Minister Imran Khan in his great work to put the country on lines of principles of state of Madina.

Regarding foreign funding case, the KP information minister said it was a political issue and had nothing important.