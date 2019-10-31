(@fidahassanain)

Bilawal Bhutto, according to the reports, has also announced his participation in the march.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Paksitan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) JUI-F Chief Fazl ur Rehman said that 'jalsa' had not been postponed as it would be held today (Thursday).

According to the reports, JUI-F Chief said that Azadi March is their programme, decision would also be taken by them.

"We have told PML-N that jalsa will take place today," Rehman said, adding that "the Azadi March caravan would spend the night in Islamabad. This is a march — a march includes jalsa and dharna both."

Earlier, PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said that they have decided to postpone thier Azadi March till Friday (tomorrow), adding that the next course of action and plan wouold be announced by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

PML-N leadership including its President Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, would join the Azadi March in Islamabd today. It may be mentioned here that neither any leader of the PML-N or PPP welcomed the JUI-F's march in Lahore nor they took part in the march.

The announcement came at the moment when Azadi March is on its way to Islamabad.

Unfortunately, at least 73 people were killed and 42 injured when fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgham Express on Thursday morning in Liaqatpur Tehsil. The fire, according to the district officials, erupted becacuse of the cylinder blast . The incident spread waves of shock across the country after which the JUI-F and opposition leaders decided to postpone the Azadi March till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.

Beside it, the report said that Bilawal Bhutto had also announced participation in Azadi March rally. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced he would participate in the Azadi March rally. The decision came after a meeting of the party's senior leadership. Instructions have been issued to party workers to ensure maximum participation in the rally.