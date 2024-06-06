Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Demands Committee On Chaman Border Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Thursday demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to address the issues faced by people at the Chaman border.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the report of the committee should be presented to the House.

He also called for the Minister for Interior to brief the House on the matter.

The Chairperson, who was presiding over the session, directed the Minister for Interior to brief and take the House into confidence regarding the Chaman border issue.

