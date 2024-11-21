Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Expresses Grief Over Killings In Kurram District

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM

JUI-F chief expresses grief over killings in Kurram District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings of dozens of people in Kurram district.

According to the press release, Maulana Fazalur rehman termed the incident as a significant concern that underscores the need for improved security measures.

JUI-F Chief highlighted that the recent events reveal challenges faced by government and law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.

He urged both provincial and Federal governments to enhance their efforts to protect citizens and their property.While acknowledging the ongoing discussions about security operations, he emphasized the importance of effective action against terrorism. Rehman encouraged all stakeholders to work together to find solutions that will prevent future tragedies.

He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims, affirming a commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

49 minutes ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

6 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

7 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

7 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

7 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

9 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

9 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

9 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan