JUI-F chief expresses grief over killings in Kurram District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings of dozens of people in Kurram district.

According to the press release, Maulana Fazalur rehman termed the incident as a significant concern that underscores the need for improved security measures.

JUI-F Chief highlighted that the recent events reveal challenges faced by government and law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.

He urged both provincial and Federal governments to enhance their efforts to protect citizens and their property.While acknowledging the ongoing discussions about security operations, he emphasized the importance of effective action against terrorism. Rehman encouraged all stakeholders to work together to find solutions that will prevent future tragedies.

He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims, affirming a commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time.