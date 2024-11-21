JUI-F Chief Expresses Grief Over Killings In Kurram District
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings of dozens of people in Kurram district.
According to the press release, Maulana Fazalur rehman termed the incident as a significant concern that underscores the need for improved security measures.
JUI-F Chief highlighted that the recent events reveal challenges faced by government and law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.
He urged both provincial and Federal governments to enhance their efforts to protect citizens and their property.While acknowledging the ongoing discussions about security operations, he emphasized the importance of effective action against terrorism. Rehman encouraged all stakeholders to work together to find solutions that will prevent future tragedies.
He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims, affirming a commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP parliamentary leader in PA calls on Punjab governor2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to foreign investors2 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD12 minutes ago
-
UoB forefront of promoting emerging technologies: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor directs Chairman P&D for early completion of tourism highway12 minutes ago
-
UN women launches theatre on wheels campaign to fight gender-based violence22 minutes ago
-
Musadik for balancing environmental protection, infrastructure development22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 202431 minutes ago
-
Two wedding hall owners fined Rs 100,000 for violating one-dish rule31 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues on merit top priority: IG Rizvi31 minutes ago
-
RMI Media Cricket League concludes with PPC Markhor's victory31 minutes ago
-
Shrajeel Memon highlights govt steps for improving Karachi's public transport system32 minutes ago