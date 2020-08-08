JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N and PPP leaders will take part in the rally to be taken out by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman against the PTI government policies.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i_Islam Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced to take out rally against the PTI government on Sept 7, the sources said here on Saturday.

The JUI-F Chief had taken written agreement from PML-N and PPP before Eid-ul-Azha for their participation in the rally. The rally would be taken out in Peshawar.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was taking out rally to protest against the policies of the ruling PTI in the country.

Earlier today, Maula Bakash Chandio came down hard upon the government for its policies and revengeful politics against the rival opposition parties. He said the PTI was taking revenge from Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also said that PML-N was also the target of ruling PTI.

He said the PTI government failed to deliver since it came into power two years ago.