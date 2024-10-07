Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Grieved Over Karachi Attack On Chinese Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

JUI-F chief grieved over Karachi attack on Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic attack in Karachi that claimed the lives of both Chinese and Pakistani citizens.

Maulana, in a news statement, lamented the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

He stressed the need for swift justice, urging authorities to immediately investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The JUI-F chief also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, particularly emphasizing solidarity with China, a key partner of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Law And Order China

Recent Stories

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

6 minutes ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

21 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

26 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

35 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

1 hour ago
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan