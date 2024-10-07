JUI-F chief grieved over Karachi attack on Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic attack in Karachi that claimed the lives of both Chinese and Pakistani citizens.

Maulana, in a news statement, lamented the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

He stressed the need for swift justice, urging authorities to immediately investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The JUI-F chief also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, particularly emphasizing solidarity with China, a key partner of Pakistan.