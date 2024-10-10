Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Grieved Over Passing Of Former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

JUI-F chief grieved over passing of former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Speaker of the National Assembly, Elahi Bux Soomro.

In his condolence message, Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged the late Soomro's significant contributions to democracy and praised his role as a senior parliamentarian.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and all those associated with the deceased," said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He prayed for the deceased and patience and strength to the family during this difficult time.

