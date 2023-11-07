JUI-F Chief hands over Rs 1.67 bn to Hamas leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has handed over the first installment of aid amounting to Rs 1.67 billion to Hamas leaders.

According to Deputy General Secretary JUI Islamabad, Maulana Waqas Ahmad, Rehman met with Hamas leaders in Qatar and handed over Rs 1.

67 billion to them.

Rehman also expressed in the meetings, that if the Islamic World allows then would also provide manpower to Palestine, he said.

The official of Hamas participated in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, and expressed his feelings to the people.