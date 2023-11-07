Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Hands Over Rs 1.67 Bn To Hamas Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

JUI-F Chief hands over Rs 1.67 bn to Hamas leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has handed over the first installment of aid amounting to Rs 1.67 billion to Hamas leaders.

According to Deputy General Secretary JUI Islamabad, Maulana Waqas Ahmad, Rehman met with Hamas leaders in Qatar and handed over Rs 1.

67 billion to them.

Rehman also expressed in the meetings, that if the Islamic World allows then would also provide manpower to Palestine, he said.

The official of Hamas participated in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, and expressed his feelings to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Palestine Qatar Billion

Recent Stories

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

46 minutes ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

50 minutes ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

1 hour ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

5 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

14 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan