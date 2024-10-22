JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman visited the residence of the former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani and inquired after his health on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief expressed good wishes for Akram Khan Durrani and prayed for his early and complete recovery.

Akram Khan Durrani, a senior JUI-F stalwart and former KP Chief Minister is suffering from protracted illness.