JUI-F Chief Inquires After Durrani’s Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:06 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman visited the residence of the former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani and inquired after his health on Tuesday.
The JUI-F chief expressed good wishes for Akram Khan Durrani and prayed for his early and complete recovery.
Akram Khan Durrani, a senior JUI-F stalwart and former KP Chief Minister is suffering from protracted illness.
