Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Inquires After Durrani’s Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:06 PM

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman visited the residence of the former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani and inquired after his health on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman visited the residence of the former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani and inquired after his health on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief expressed good wishes for Akram Khan Durrani and prayed for his early and complete recovery.

Akram Khan Durrani, a senior JUI-F stalwart and former KP Chief Minister is suffering from protracted illness.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani From

Recent Stories

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

30 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

30 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

30 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

5 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

5 minutes ago
 Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic ..

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

5 minutes ago
Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions Lea ..

Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign

5 minutes ago
 PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

18 minutes ago
 US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economi ..

US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economist says

18 minutes ago
 US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock ma ..

US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment

18 minutes ago
 US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war ..

US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war rages

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan