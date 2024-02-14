Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Invites PML-N Supremo To Sit In Opposition With Him

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday invited Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to join hands with him and sit in opposition

Addressing a press conference in the Federal Capital, Rehman said his party would sit in the opposition and will continue to play its role in parliament for the betterment of the country. I also invite Nawaz Sharif to join hands with me in opposition, he said.

He said JUI-F was an ideological party and also ruled out the possibility of any alliance with political parties saying we are not going to have any alliance with any party.

The JUI-F Central Executive Committee (CEC), which lasted two days, had rejected poll results, he said.

To a question he said, we were not subordinate to the PML-N and PPP.

Speaking about JUI-F’s meeting with it’s capital and provincial bodies, he said the meeting of JUI-F was scheduled for February 22 in Islamabad, followed by in Balochistan on February 25.

Rehman said the JUI-F would hold its meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 27. The party will also hold its meeting in Sindh on March 3, while on March 5 in Lahore, he said.

