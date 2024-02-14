Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Invites PML-N Supremo To Sit In Opposition With Him

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday invited Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to join hands with him and sit in opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday invited Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to join hands with him and sit in opposition.

Addressing a press conference in the Federal Capital, he said his party would sit in the opposition and will continue to play its role in parliament for the betterment of the country. I also invite Nawaz Sharif to join hands with me in opposition, he added.

He said JUI-F was an ideological party and also ruled out the possibility of any alliance with political parties saying we are not going to have any alliance with any party.

The JUI-F Central Executive Committee (CEC), which lasted two days, had rejected poll results, he said.

To a question he said, we were not subordinate to the PML-N and PPP.

Speaking about JUI-F’s meeting with its capital and provincial bodies, he said the meeting of JUI-F was scheduled for February 22 in Islamabad, followed by in Balochistan on February 25.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman said the JUI-F would hold its meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 27. The party will also hold its meeting in Sindh on March 3, and on March 5 in Lahore, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Alliance February March Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

3 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

3 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

4 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

6 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

6 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

6 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

6 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilia ..

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

1 minute ago
 Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regiona ..

Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan