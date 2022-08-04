UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Chief Lauds PM For Relief, Rehabilitation-oriented Efforts For Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

JUI-F chief lauds PM for relief, rehabilitation-oriented efforts for flood-hit areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has lauded the Federal government for making concrete efforts to extend relief and rehabilitate flood affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Speaking at a reception held in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who paid visit to the flood affected areas of Tank and several areas including Phapur and Prova tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan, the JUI-F chief said the federal government-led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very keen to extend relief and rebuild infrastructure in the flood-stricken areas of the two districts which have long been awaiting some relief-oriented measures.

He said that the visit was planned earlier but unfortunately it had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for personally visiting the flood-affected areas of the two districts, the JUIF chief who also heads the PMDA said that the PTI government did not pay heed to the development of the area and people had to face several challenges.

Thus, he expressed hope that the government would undertake some mega development initiatives as part of the journey of development which had been initiated during the tenure of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the population of these areas was largely dependent on agriculture, but this sector was badly affected by the recent flash floods which destroyed standing crops, cattle and rendered people homeless.

He also appealed to the government to construct Tank zam dam to prevent Tank from floods in future and bring maximum land under cultivation which would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutf ur Rehman of JUI-F briefed the prime minister on the devastation of the flash floods in the district. He thanked them for extending maximum financial assistance to flood victims.

