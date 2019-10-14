UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Chief Launching March For Release Of Zardari, Nawaz From Prison, Halting Accountability:Swati

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

JUI-F chief launching march for release of Zardari, Nawaz from prison, halting accountability:Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Swati said that JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's 'long march' towards Islamabad aimed at getting Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from prison and halting the accountability process.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was fighting the case of leaders of other parties including Zardari and Nawaz who were facing jail due to corruption charges, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not allow anyone to take law into their hands and action would be taken against violators, he stated.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F (JUI-F) chief wanted to use the seminary children in the protest demonstration or sit-in, but the government would not permit any person to bring the students for political purpose, he added.

The federal minister said the government was committed to provide education to the seminary children side-by-side the religious education.

He said the religious school children would have national curriculum to become doctors and engineers.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI government was getting loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the previous governments.

The PPP and PML-N's last governments were responsible for inflation and poverty in the country.

Senator Azam Swati said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken hard decisions to steer the country out of the present challenges.

Expressing hope, he said in next few months, Pakistan's economy would show positive indicators. The minister said without eliminating corruption, Pakistan could not make progress in any field.

To a question, he said the opposition parties had an agenda and that was to get NRO and relief from the corruption cases.

He said the PTI government would not leave any corrupt element in the country and continue the accountability process across the board.

C:drs/P:drs/L:ati/R:ati/rpt

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Long March Progress From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Videos made secretly to black Balochistan Universi ..

8 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

21 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

25 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s visit taking place at historic time: ..

26 minutes ago

Strong international, regional turnout confirmed f ..

26 minutes ago

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.