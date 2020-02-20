JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman meets Chinese ambassador Yao Jing

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday.Both leaders exchanged views upon bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday.Both leaders exchanged views upon bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.They have also discussed China Pakistan Economic Projects and overall regional situation.Maulana expressed his grief over the deaths of people affected from Coronavirus .