JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman Meets Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:12 PM
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday.Both leaders exchanged views upon bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday.Both leaders exchanged views upon bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.They have also discussed China Pakistan Economic Projects and overall regional situation.Maulana expressed his grief over the deaths of people affected from Coronavirus .