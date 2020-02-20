UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman Meets Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman met with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday.Both leaders exchanged views upon bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.They have also discussed China Pakistan Economic Projects and overall regional situation.Maulana expressed his grief over the deaths of people affected from Coronavirus .

