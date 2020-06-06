JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to waive off three months electricity bills

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has said that they have formed a committee through All Parties Conference which will contact leaders of all Opposition parties to formulate future strategy against the government.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman asked the government to waive off three months electricity bills to the cities due to economic crisis caused by Coronavirus.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that international flights should be allowed operations and 50 per cent discount should be offered to the citizens for travelling. He said that the incumbent government was the result of rigging and asked the NAB to stop ex-party proceedings against the politicians.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Peshawar.

The JUI-F Chief said that all Pakistanis stranded abroad should be brought back to Pakistan and the tickets should be provided to the citizens without political support and backing.

He further said that private institutions and seminaries should be allowed to conduct classes with SOPs.

The JUI-F Chief also demanded relief package for the farmers suffering from locusts’ attack in different parts of the country. He also demanded special relief package for all marginalized segments of the society. Maulana Fazl said that the reference of Justice Qazi Faez Esa was based upon malafide intention as this reference was an attack on independent judiciary and its decisions.

He also demanded that the KP province should be given preference and special discount in use of gas. He said that All Parties Conference constituted a committee which would contact the leaders of all parties to formulate future strategy against this government.

He also opposed in 18th amendment and the issue of NFC during these tough days of Coronavirus.

“The share of KP must be increased in NFC awards as FATA is now also part of it,” he added.