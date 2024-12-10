JUI-F chief meets NA Speaker, condoles his sister demise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Tuesday met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences on the passing of his sister.

Maulana expressed his sympathies and prayed for the departed soul.

The JUI chief was accompanied by Maulana Asad Mahmood and Senator Kamran Murtaza.