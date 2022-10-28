UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Chief Offers Condolences On Demise Of Journalist, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 08:48 PM

JUI-F chief offers condolences on demise of journalist, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Friday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of senior journalist Naseer Ahmed Qureshi.

Offering condolences, he said Naseer, who belonged to Dera Ismail Khan, performed his journalistic services for a long time in the Federal capital.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also offered condolences on the death of JUI-F Qambar Shahdadkot chapter Amir Sheikh Al-Hadees Maulana Attaullah.

The JUI-F chief said the vacuum created by the death of Maulana Attaullah could not be fulfilled and his religious, social and political services would be remembered forever.

Fazla also condoled the death of JUI-F Tehsil Lachi chapter Amir Maulana Amanat Shah and said the latter's demise was a big loss for the area and the party as well.

He said he was with the bereaved family at this hour of grief and sorrow.

