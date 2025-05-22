JUI-F Chief, Other Leaders Visit Tank To Condole With Shams Over Demise Of His Father
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leadership visited the residence of party's District Information Secretary in Tank Shams-uz-Zaman Shams to offer condolences over the demise of his father, Haji Mamoor Khan Mehsud.
During the visit, the JUI-F chief was accompanied by Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman and former Federal minister Maulana Mufti Asad Mehmood.
Haji Mamoor Khan (late) was a senior and veteran leader of JUI, known for his close association with the late Mufti Mahmood.
Widely regarded as a pillar of the party and affectionately titled 'Baba-e-Jamiat', his passing marks the end of an era for the party's veteran leadership.
The JUI-F delegation offered prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks. They also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
