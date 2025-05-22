JUI-F chief, other leaders visit Tank to condole with Shams over demise of his father

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leadership visited the residence of party's District Information Secretary in Tank Shams-uz-Zaman Shams to offer condolences over the demise of his father, Haji Mamoor Khan Mehsud.

During the visit, the JUI-F chief was accompanied by Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman and former Federal minister Maulana Mufti Asad Mehmood.

Haji Mamoor Khan (late) was a senior and veteran leader of JUI, known for his close association with the late Mufti Mahmood.

Widely regarded as a pillar of the party and affectionately titled 'Baba-e-Jamiat', his passing marks the end of an era for the party's veteran leadership.

The JUI-F delegation offered prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks. They also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

APP/akt