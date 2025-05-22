Open Menu

JUI-F Chief, Other Leaders Visit Tank To Condole With Shams Over Demise Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

JUI-F chief, other leaders visit Tank to condole with Shams over demise of his father

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leadership visited the residence of party's District Information Secretary in Tank Shams-uz-Zaman Shams to offer condolences over the demise of his father, Haji Mamoor Khan Mehsud.

During the visit, the JUI-F chief was accompanied by Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman and former Federal minister Maulana Mufti Asad Mehmood.

Haji Mamoor Khan (late) was a senior and veteran leader of JUI, known for his close association with the late Mufti Mahmood.

Widely regarded as a pillar of the party and affectionately titled 'Baba-e-Jamiat', his passing marks the end of an era for the party's veteran leadership.

The JUI-F delegation offered prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks. They also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

22 minutes ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

29 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

45 minutes ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

1 hour ago
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

1 hour ago
 United Arab Emirates renews commitment to developm ..

United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Ita ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan