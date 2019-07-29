JUI-F chief playing religion card for his vested interests: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Monday said Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing the religion card for his own vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Monday said Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing the religion card for his own vested interests.

The Maulana had nothing to do with religion as he was more interested in having some slot in Islamabad, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the arrest of Irfan Siddiqui was not justified and there must be an inquiry to find the fact behind it.

The government had regretted the incident and an initial investigation at the level of deputy commissioner was underway into it, he added.

To a question about the fake bank accounts case, he said investigation in that regard had initiated by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

About rigging in the last general election, he said the government had already constituted a committee on the request of the opposition.