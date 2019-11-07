UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Prays For Early Recovery Of Asif Ali Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

JUI-F chief prays for early recovery of Asif Ali Zardari

Jamiat Ulema Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday prayed for the early recovery of former President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday prayed for the early recovery of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to media persons, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was senior and among the top politician of the country, adding that he was a respectful politician.

Fazl prayed for the early recovery of his health as he was admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

