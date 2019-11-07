JUI-F Chief Prays For Early Recovery Of Asif Ali Zardari
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:13 PM
Jamiat Ulema Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday prayed for the early recovery of former President Asif Ali Zardari
Talking to media persons, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was senior and among the top politician of the country, adding that he was a respectful politician.
Fazl prayed for the early recovery of his health as he was admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).