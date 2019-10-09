UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Propagating Azadi March For His Self-interests.: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Wednesday the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman was using undemocratic tactics to blackmail the government and he was propagating Azadi march for his self-interests to spoil Madrasa kids

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI-government would not be blackmailed by threat of so-called Azadi march announced by JUI-Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur Rehman to get his political gains.

He said the government is ready for table talks on the issue, but will never accept any threat or blackmailing.

Fazal was trying to grab power by hook and by crook but he would not succeed in his self interest politics against government.

The JUI-F chief was more interested in the chairmanship of Kashmir committee than to highlight the plight of Kashmiris, he pointed out.

He said instead of giving advice to others, Maualan Fazl Ur Rehman should ask his son to give resignation from National Assembly's membership. "It is strange that Maulana Fazlur Rehman considered the parliament as fake but his son as MNA was justified for him.

He said the nation stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight against the corrupt politicians and stopping them from coming to power again.

He said that no one would oppose a peaceful march and protest, but if things got out of control then anything could happen.

He says PTI govt will facilitate the opposition for their protest and would give them F-9 park space and food facilities as well.

Usman Dar said we are not afraid from any Azadi march as people have elected the incumbent government through vote for five-year term.

"PTI government wants to take all the political parties along with it on all issues of national importance including Kashmir for peaceful dialogues," he added.

He said the march of JUI-F would be an unconstitutional move against a democratic set up which will definitely be failed.

He further asked JUI-F Chief to bring his performance card along with his Azadi March as for the past 30 years his party did nothing for the welfare of the state.

