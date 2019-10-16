JUI-F Chief rejects PM Khan’s committee for talks

(@fidahassanain)

JUI-F Chief Fazl demands Imran Khan’s resignation before talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Jamat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding constitution of a committee for talks.

JUI-F chief said they would not hold talks with anyone from the government till the resignation of the ruling PTI. He said the government should tender resignation first and then should come to talk to them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March and said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties. The PM also constituted a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Chairing meeting of core-committee meeting, PM Khan took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.

The sources said that a committee headed by Pervaiz Khatak would hold talks with JUI-F to stop their Azadi March.