JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan who was bent upon creating hurdles for the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the JUI-F Chief wondered how dialogue could be held with a person who said that he would accept the elections after he received results and got a two-thirds majority.

He alleged that the PTI chief wanted things to get done according to his wishes as he had already said that he would dissolve the assemblies again even if he got a simple majority.

He regretted that Imran Khan, who should have been disqualified, was being made the centre of national politics.

He underlined the need for the judiciary for dispensing justice, adding that holding elections within 90 days was a constitutional obligation but how a date given by the PTI Chief after the stipulated time could be acceptable? He said, "The Parliament had passed resolutions expressing no confidence in the three-member bench of the supreme court.

" How the political parties could be forced to hold talks with a person who did not have regard for the national interest, he remarked.

He said the country was confronting a number of economic challenges due to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was handed over to the IMF in the name of sovereignty, he added.

Moulana Fazl said as a result of those policies, the poor people of the country started to suffer due to inflation.

He said the country would be steered out of the economic quagmire through better legislation.