UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Chief Rules Out Talks With PTI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 10:16 PM

JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan who was bent upon creating hurdles for the country

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan who was bent upon creating hurdles for the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the JUI-F Chief wondered how dialogue could be held with a person who said that he would accept the elections after he received results and got a two-thirds majority.

He alleged that the PTI chief wanted things to get done according to his wishes as he had already said that he would dissolve the assemblies again even if he got a simple majority.

He regretted that Imran Khan, who should have been disqualified, was being made the centre of national politics.

He underlined the need for the judiciary for dispensing justice, adding that holding elections within 90 days was a constitutional obligation but how a date given by the PTI Chief after the stipulated time could be acceptable? He said, "The Parliament had passed resolutions expressing no confidence in the three-member bench of the supreme court.

" How the political parties could be forced to hold talks with a person who did not have regard for the national interest, he remarked.

He said the country was confronting a number of economic challenges due to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was handed over to the IMF in the name of sovereignty, he added.

Moulana Fazl said as a result of those policies, the poor people of the country started to suffer due to inflation.

He said the country would be steered out of the economic quagmire through better legislation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Poor Parliament Bank Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

30 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand E ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Khuzam

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Mu ..

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

30 minutes ago
 Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova ..

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Success ..

Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Emba ..

US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Embassy Evacuation - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.