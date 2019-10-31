JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to prevent horrible end

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman says his protest is not just a protest; it is now a national movement against the government that will remain continue if it failed to achieve its goal.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) As JUI-F's Azadi March reaching close to Islamabad, there is no change in demands of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman who is insisting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

According to the reports, the Azadi March with thouosands of participants reached Gujar Khan and was expected to enter in Islamabad today evening as was announced by the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his early speeches. The sources said that PML-N covoey led by President Shehbaz Sharif would also leave for Islamabad to join the march.

On Wednesday, during his speech in Lahore, JUI-F Chief had said that his ‘Azadi March’ not just a protest but it was now a national movement against the government and said confidently that this movement would eventually succeed.

"We call it "public movement instead of saying it "sin-in," said Maulana Fazl, adding that "If they failed to achieve the results the movement will continue,".

From Karachi to Lahore, the people categorically said that there was no room for this government, he added.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also stated that they had been fighting for the revival of real democray and now the entire nation demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan must step down to prevent this horrible end," Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said, adding that "Kashmir has been sold by the government,". "They have no justificiation to rule the country," he further said. He also pointed out that all opposition paties are now agreed on the resignation of PM Khan,".

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.