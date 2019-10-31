UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Chief Says Imran Khan Must Resign To Prevent Horrible End

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:36 PM

JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to prevent horrible end

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman says his protest is not just a protest; it is now a national movement against the government that will remain continue if it failed to achieve its goal.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) As JUI-F's Azadi March reaching close to Islamabad, there is no change in demands of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman who is insisting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

According to the reports, the Azadi March with thouosands of participants reached Gujar Khan and was expected to enter in Islamabad today evening as was announced by the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his early speeches. The sources said that PML-N covoey led by President Shehbaz Sharif would also leave for Islamabad to join the march.

On Wednesday, during his speech in Lahore, JUI-F Chief had said that his ‘Azadi March’ not just a protest but it was now a national movement against the government and said confidently that this movement would eventually succeed.

"We call it "public movement instead of saying it "sin-in," said Maulana Fazl, adding that "If they failed to achieve the results the movement will continue,".

From Karachi to Lahore, the people categorically said that there was no room for this government, he added.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also stated that they had been fighting for the revival of real democray and now the entire nation demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan must step down to prevent this horrible end," Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said, adding that "Kashmir has been sold by the government,". "They have no justificiation to rule the country," he further said. He also pointed out that all opposition paties are now agreed on the resignation of PM Khan,".

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Red Zone Gujar Khan March May All Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Convicted to be executed on November 6 in Sargodha ..

15 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago

Kite Beach ready to welcome Beach Soccer’s best

36 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) opine that Saudi A ..

36 minutes ago

IHC orders Islamabad administration not to seize l ..

38 minutes ago

Islahuddin wants PHF to initiate All Pakistan Tale ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.