Maulana Fazl says they would continue their struggle till the end of PTI's government.

ISLAMABAD: (Uru Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation was their goal, vowing that they would go to maximum extent to achieve it.

Expressing his views in a tv program, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that their movement entered into second phase and would continue thier struggle till the end of this government.

"Hope this illegtimate government and the rulers will go away as our movement has entered the second phase," said Maulana Fazl.

However, he said that they did not block the roads and highways but just expanded their protest across the country. If the government had stepped down they would have not decided to expand thier protest across the country, he said. But now they would continue thier struggle till the end of this government.

"I'm hopeful that we will be successful in our goal at the end of this year," said Maulana Fazl, adding that "They are very close to their goal,".

He also criticized the government for imposing the condition of surety bond for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for his departure to London for treatment.

Yesterday, on the first day of thier countrywide protests, the JUI-F workers sat on roads and highways to record their protest against the government but they did not block the roads for traffic and general public.

Wrapping up the Azadi March, JUI-F leader Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman announced Plan-B of Azadi March saying that protest would be expanded while roads and highways would be blocked in various parts of the country.

We will block Indus Highway at the Link Road, he said, adding that the workers of the JUI-F would start implementation on Plan B from today at 02:00 PM.

JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro also spoke to the Azadi March protesters and urged them to gather at Hub River Road on Thursday (today) at 02:00 PM. Workers should not carry sticks to the sit-in protests and ambulances must be allowed to pass through, he said.

Rashid Soomro said motorway in Sukkur, Ghotki-Punjab road, Hub River Road and Kandhkot-Punjab road would be blocked at 02:00 PM.

Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday said that they would not allow Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to stage and expand protest in Sindh.

According to the details, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called off Azadi March in Islamabad and announced to expand his movement across the country. However, the PPP said that it would not allow protests in its province.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the blockage of roads and highways would never be allowed when he asked about the proposed plan of the JUI-F.

"It will never be allowed," said the minister while responding to a question that what the government was going to do with the proposed plan of JUI-F.