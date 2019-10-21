JUI-F Chief says Rahber Committee to decide the fate of talks with govt

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman made this statement after the opposition parties lodged their protest with the JUI-F over reports of meeting with Senate Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) After criticism of other opposition parties, Jamiat Ulemae-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that Oppositions' Rehbar Committee would make decision regarding talks with the governemnt and barred his party's delegation from meeting Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to reports, JUI-F Chief had allowed his party’s secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting. However, Maulana Fazl rejected all rumors of talks with teh government and said that the government was making false statement in order to divide the opposition parties.

The Rehbar Committee which have representation of all major opposition parties will meet today at the residence of its convener and JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad to make a decision that whether they should hold talks with the government team or not.

Sadiq Sanjrani contacted Maulana Haideri hours after the two members of the government team made another request to the opposition to come to the negotiation table. JUI-F had already made it clear that they would only talk to the government after Prime Minister Khan tendered his resignation. However, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, the head of the government negotiating team, rejected the demand.

On other hand, PPP’s secretary general and member of the Rehbar Committee Farhatullah Babar said that his party leadership had contacted the JUI-F chief on Sunday after seeing reports in the media about a scheduled meeting between Maulana Haideri and the Senate chairman.He said they were surprised over the reports about their meeting because it was already decided in thier meeting that decisionn regarding the anti-government protest would be made either by the heads of the parties or by the Rehbar Committee.

It may be mentioned here that Rehbar Committee was made in June in a multi-party conference of opposition parties to devise a joint strategy for launching a decisive movement to oust the present coalition government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

JUI-F Chief fixed Oct 27 to launch protest agaist the government but later deferred it till Oct 31, stating that they would only bring out rallies on Oct 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who would be observing a black day all over the world against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

It may also be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief has not made yet clear that for which purpose he was launching ‘Azadi March’ against the government .