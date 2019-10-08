UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Chief Seeks Help Of Prayer Leaders, Religious Speakers For Azadi March

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

JUI-F Chief seeks help of prayer leaders, religious speakers for Azadi march

As the date for Azadi march is approaching fast, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has speeded up his efforts and has sought help of prayer leaders and religious speakers associated with various mosques in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) As the date for Azadi march is approaching fast, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has speeded up his efforts and has sought help of prayer leaders and religious speakers associated with various mosques in different parts of the country.

According to the sources, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also given task to various religious scholars and clerics for their role in preparation for Azadi march to be held on Oct 27 in Islamabad.

They said that to enforce sharia law in the country and to protect the religious seminaries, Maulana Fazl urged religious speakers and prayer leaders to play their role in Azadi March, and asked them to motivate the public in their addresses in Friday prayers.

It may be mentioned here that there are number of religious seminaries of Wafaqul Madaris-Al-Arabia in Islamabad and thousands of students there have connection with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl. Around 20 thousands religious seminaries of wafaqaul Madaris are there across the country out of which 4000 are in the suburban areas of Islamabad.

JUI-F has announced Oct 27 as Azadi march day and has support of main opposition parties including PML-N and PPP and on the other side, the government authorities are planning to stop Azadi march. Ends

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March March May National University Prayer Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Saudi K ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegates from &#039;to ..

16 minutes ago

Thai, Korean Buddhist monks due to visit sacred si ..

11 minutes ago

Azerbaijani leader appoints loyalist as new PM

11 minutes ago

Govt to spend Rs13.17 billion on aquaculture devel ..

11 minutes ago

Comorian President receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.