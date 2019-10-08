JUI-F Chief seeks help of prayer leaders, religious speakers for Azadi march

As the date for Azadi march is approaching fast, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has speeded up his efforts and has sought help of prayer leaders and religious speakers associated with various mosques in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) As the date for Azadi march is approaching fast, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has speeded up his efforts and has sought help of prayer leaders and religious speakers associated with various mosques in different parts of the country.

According to the sources, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also given task to various religious scholars and clerics for their role in preparation for Azadi march to be held on Oct 27 in Islamabad.

They said that to enforce sharia law in the country and to protect the religious seminaries, Maulana Fazl urged religious speakers and prayer leaders to play their role in Azadi March, and asked them to motivate the public in their addresses in Friday prayers.

It may be mentioned here that there are number of religious seminaries of Wafaqul Madaris-Al-Arabia in Islamabad and thousands of students there have connection with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl. Around 20 thousands religious seminaries of wafaqaul Madaris are there across the country out of which 4000 are in the suburban areas of Islamabad.

JUI-F has announced Oct 27 as Azadi march day and has support of main opposition parties including PML-N and PPP and on the other side, the government authorities are planning to stop Azadi march. Ends