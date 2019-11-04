UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Chief Should Refrain From Undemocratic, Unconstitutional Demands: Analysts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:18 AM

JUI-F chief should refrain from undemocratic, unconstitutional demands: Analysts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership Monday suggested that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief should refrain from undemocratic and unconstitutional demands as government's doors for dialogues are open and they are completely ready for negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership Monday suggested that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief should refrain from undemocratic and unconstitutional demands as government's doors for dialogues are open and they are completely ready for negotiations.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should realize that he is a politician, but at this time, he is on the agenda to destabilize the country.

It is unfortunate that the protestors are threatening to cross the limits and violate the agreement with Islamabad administration, he added.

The present government allowed the protestors to come and lodge peaceful protest. It is hoped that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will hold peaceful protest and will not motivate the protestors and madrassa students to become miscreants.

Ali Muhammad said PPP and PML-N, the two main allies of JUI-F,have already made it clear that they will not be the part of its sit-in and unconstitutional demands.

What Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman is demanding? is against the constitution of the country and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman understands the constitution very well, he questioned.

He said Mulana's father Mufti Mehmood played a leading role in giving the nation a unanimous constitution of 1973.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan said that every patriot Pakistani must strongly condemn the timing of this so-called azadi march.

She said it is the time when the nation is united and worried about sufferings of Kashmiris, but on the other hand, opposition parties are staging protest against the government carrying no democratic agenda.

The country is passing through a critical time ,as we have been facing serious external and internal challenges, she added.

The JUI-F has only two percent vote bank in the parliament, people have rejected the party on the basis of its past poor performance, she mentioned.

She also criticized that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has been the Chairman of Kashmir Committee for 10- years, but never talked about Kashmir issue.

It is the Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue on all international forums and internationalized this issue in its real essence, she urged.

If JUI-F alleges of rigging in 2018 elections, then they should contact to Election Commission of Pakistan and other forums, she advised.

Leader, PTI Ali Nawaz Awan added it is the democratic right of every person and political party to hold protest to raise their voices, but it should be based on true democratic agenda.

PTI also held the protests in past with its clear agenda of opening four constituencies.

The protest and narrative of JUI-F and its allies have been rejected by the nation, as it was only aimed at to destabilize the country, he said , adding, the main purpose of JUI-F leaders is to harm the Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Azadi March Bank 2018 Mufti All From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines ..

27 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 November 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Sharjah a model city in promoting cultu ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Westpac earnings slide in 'disappointing' 2019

2 minutes ago

Asian markets rally on strong US jobs data, trade ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.