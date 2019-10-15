JUI-F Chief should shun politics of chaos : Sadaqat Abbasi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday urged Jamiat e Ulema islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-Ur Rehman to shun 'Azadi march' towards Islamabad on 27th of this month as it is the day of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people and public will support government on Kashmir cause .

Talking to private news channel, He said on October 27 India had occupied the Kashmir valley, and on the same date, Opposition leader Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman is going to launch his so called Azadi march towards Islamabad which can hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

Maulana should shun politics of chaos in country, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not allowed JUI-F to use innocent kids for Madrassa for its personal interests.

He said opposition parties are divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi march and PML-N party is playing its political card to save his personal interests.

He said PML-N will support JUI-F March but will not personally participate it.

He said the PTI government is fully prepared to control any kind of situation and no one will be allowed to take the law into his hand.