JUI-F Chief speech in opposition sit-in pathetic, rueful: KP Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday termed the speech of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman against public institution in opposition sit-in in Islamabad pathetic and unrealistic wherein he criticized the public institutions and also created a bad taste in the minds of people.

In a statement, the Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousaf said such approach of Mualana Fazlur Rehman was pitiable, contemptible and rueful and certainly it shows the frustration of the opposition against institutions.

He said the people have rejected such hated speech because it was against the will and mind of the people of Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan could not forget the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army either it was war against terror, flood or earthquake besides standing firmly without any fear.

He said the brave jawans of Pakistan Army have always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan and millions of jawans including from the police force have rendered matchless sacrifices only to safeguard the motherland.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected through a system through which the position was sitting in the parliament. He said cracks have already been developed in the rank of the joint opposition and if they were united why not they should come and talk in the parliament.

He said Mualana speech was harmful for the national cause as he was working on Modi's agenda. He said the sit-in of the opposition was because they were afraid of accountability that is why they brought Mualana Fazlur Rehman to creat unrest in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the accountability process would be continued against all those who looted public money and did massive corruption. Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said that the govt and military leadership was on one page and all those think otherwise would be dealt with iron hands.