JUI-F chief submits nomination paper for NA-265 Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Nomination Papers of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Chief of the Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) were submitted on Friday for NA-265 Pishin for the upcoming general elections.

Provincial Ameer JUI-F Maulana Abdul Wasey, on behalf of the JUI-F central Ameer, submitted the nomination papers at Pishin district of Balochistan.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, Asghar Tarin were prominent among other leadership of the party who accompanied the JUI-F provincial Ameer.