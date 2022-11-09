JUI (F) Chief terms interest-free economy blessing for country

Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Wednesday said interest-free economic system was a blessing for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Wednesday said interest-free economic system was a blessing for the people.

Fazal, in a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who called on him, here, at his residence, said it would help in building an Islamic financial system and boost economic activities in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

He also paid tribute to the finance minister and appreciated his bold decision for withdrawing the appeal of state and national banks from the apex court against the Federal Shariat Court's (FSC)verdict which directed the government to devise a mechanism where Pakistan can become an interest-free economy.

In the meeting, both dignitaries discussed future strategies and measures to expand the radius of Islamic banking across the country.