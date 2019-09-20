UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Trying To Use Shoulders Of PPP, PML-N: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam, chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was trying to use the shoulders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N

In the democratic system, everyone holds the right to stage sit-in or protest demonstration, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Expressing dismay over misusing the name of islam, she said such political elements in the past had been clinching votes on the name of Islam, adding that these political figures were still gaining benefits by using card of Islam.

The whole nation wanted to take out march for millions of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), she stated.

We have more concerned with the Kashmiri people who were facing lockdown condition in IoK, for the last many days, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the present government don't have any concern with the freedom march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman adding that the JUI-F chief was launching the march for those political leaders who had been put behind the bars due to corruption charges.

She said it was strange that Maulana had never filed any application against those who were involved in corruption activities or rigging in elections or any other issue.

She added that JUI-F chief, even never lodged any request for opening of any constituency.

