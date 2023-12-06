JUI-F chief urge Muslim World not to recognize Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the Muslim World not to recognize Israel.

Speaking at the National Conference on “The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah” organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan here on Wednesday, he asked international organizations to respect public opinion which was against Israel.

JUI-F chief said that we want the Muslim countries to play their role at every platform in helping the dejected Palestinian people.

The Pakistani organizations that are helping the Palestinian people at this time of the hour are praiseworthy, he said.

He also questioned the Muslim Ummah, do they feel the same type of pain of the massacre carried out in Burma, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Palestine.

“Diplomatic relations with Israel should be cut off and Israeli products should be boycotted. We would continue to fight against the agenda to recognize Israel, he said.