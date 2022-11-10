JUI-F chief urges observance of 'Thanksgiving Day' tomorrow for proceeding towards interest free economy

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday urged the Ulema and Mashaykh to observe 'Thanksgiving Day' on Friday as the government had taken first step towards an interest-free economic system

Fazl who is also the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement said the announcement of withdrawing National and State banks' appeal against the Federal Shariat Court (FSC)'s verdict on the abolition of interest became possible after the hard efforts of years as "we do not want such a financial system which is against the divine commands".

He said it was the responsibility of the religious scholars to apprise the people about the destructive impacts of interest (usury) on the society and national economy so that their concept could be cleared about this social evil.