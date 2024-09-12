JUI-F Chief Urges Political Parties To Work For Supremacy Of Parliament
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday urged all political parties to work towards the supremacy of Parliament and the strengthening of democracy.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "We must make Parliament supreme, and as the highest authority, it should be trusted."
He suggested that a joint meeting between the Judicial Council and a parliamentary committee be held to discuss reforms in the judiciary.
He said that his party is committed to this cause and will bring more suggestions in this regard.
He appreciated the Speaker for issuing production orders for the detained members and raised concerns about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces, noting that no action has been taken so far.
He highlighted that the situation in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains unsatisfactory. He reiterated that JUI-F is part of the Opposition and will continue to stay in the Opposition.
He also called for steps to address the backlog of pending cases in the courts.
