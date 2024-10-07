JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday urged Muslim world to develop a unified strategy against Israel aggression to overcome sufferings of Palestinian brothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday urged Muslim world to develop a unified strategy against Israel aggression to overcome sufferings of Palestinian brothers.

Rehman, addressing to All-Parties Conference (APC) chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari, called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and its recognition in the United Nations.

The conference, held to mark one year since Israeli aggression on Gaza, saw impassioned speeches from Pakistani political leadership.

The JUI-F chief criticized the division of the Muslim Ummah towards the ongoing sufferings in Gaza, calling it a collective responsibility.

He emphasized that the recent attack by Hamas has altered the global debate surrounding Israel's recognition.

Rehman called for an end to discussions on a two-state solution or a return to the 1967 borders, urging for a more decisive stance.

While condemning the ongoing violence in Gaza, he urged the Muslim leadership to take meaningful action in solidarity with the Palestinians.