JUI-F chief visits Akram Durrani for health inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday visited residence of former Chief Minister and senior party leader Akram Khan Durrani to inquire about his health.

During the visit, Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended his heartfelt wishes to Durrani, who has been unwell for an extended period. He expressed his hopes for Durrani’s swift and complete recovery.

Akram Khan Durrani, a central figure in JUI-F, has been suffering from a health condition for some time.